American singer Taylor Swift has been named International Artist of the Year, while filmmaker James Cameron has received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema honour. Actor Michael B Jordan was recognised as Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners, while filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director in an International Feature Film. Avatar: Fire and Ash was named Best International Feature Film.

Dhurandhar won Best Film, with its lead actor Ranveer Singh named Best Actor. Aneet Padda received Best Actress for Saiyaara, which also won Song of the Year.