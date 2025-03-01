Tapas Nayak’s work in Tamil film ‘Rasavathi’ wins Best Sound Design Award at London International Film Festival

CHENNAI: Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Santhakumar’s Tamil film ‘Rasavathi –The Alchemist’, featuring actors Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, has won the award for Best Sound Design at the London International Film Festival 2025.

Santhakumar, whose earlier films too have come in for critical acclaim, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote, ““Rasavathi” (The Alchemist) won the ‘Best sound design’ award in the LONDON international film festival. Congratulations Tapas Nayak. #Rasavathi”

Sound Engineer Tapas Nayak’s work in Rasavathi won the Award defeating nine other films from around the globe. The other nominees that competed with Rasavathi for the award were ‘Nobody wants to shoot a woman’, ‘Black, Queer& Done’, ‘Perfect Meal - My dear’, ‘Let's eat together’, ‘The Chocolate Club’, ‘Culture Vs War. Liberov’, ‘The Therapy’, ‘We will not be silenced’, ‘Dawn At Gougane Barra’.

Apart from the category of Best Sound Design, Rasavathi –The Alchemist had also gained nominations in five other categories. They were Best Director of a Foreign Language Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Editing of a Foreign Language Film, Outstanding Actor in a Foreign Language Film and Outstanding Actress in a Foreign Language Film.

However, the film managed to win only in the Best Sound Design category.

Apart from Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran, the film also featured a host of actors including Sujith Shankar, Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha and Rishikanth.

The critically acclaimed film had music by SS Thaman. Interestingly, ‘Rasavathi’ was the third film for which Santhakumar had joined hands with Thaman.

The film had two cinematographers in Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar. V J Sabu Joseph handled the film’s editing work. Sathish Krishnan was the dance choreographer for the film, which had art direction by Sivaraj and sound effects by Sethu. Tapas Nayak was in charge for sound mixing.



