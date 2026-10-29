'Tanu Weds Manu 3' not possible without Madhavan and Kangana: Aanand L Rai

Rai has directed the first two films in the romantic-comedy franchise in 2011 and 2015. Both were commercial hits.

"'Tanu Weds Manu' won't be possible without Madhavan. So, whenever you will see any ‘Tanu weds Manu’, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana,” Rai told PTI in an interview here.

There were reports that the third part of the film was being planned with a fresh cast and an independent storyline. The original story revolved around an NRI who falls for the match his parents have arranged for him, but the woman has her heart set on another man.

Known for popularising small-town India stories with middle-class characters in Hindi cinema with films such as “Tanu Weds Manu”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Atrangi Re”, Rai said he is aware of the growing appetite for big-budget films in the industry, but his focus has always been on the story rather than its production scale.