Tamizharasan Pachamuthu promises Dhanush a mass blockbuster D56

Taking to X, the Lubber Pandhu director posted a picture with Dhanush and wrote, “I hope, I wish, and I promise to work towards directing a mass blockbuster for you. Happy Birthday D.” He also added the Tamil line, “Aadikku apram poosa aarambam, ”indicating that work on the film will begin after the Tamil month of Aadi, towards the end of August.

With the birthday message, Tamizharasan also hinted at the film’s genre, confirming that D56 will be a mass commercial entertainer, ending months of speculation surrounding the project. The filmmaker had begun location recce for the film earlier this year, while details about the cast and storyline have been kept under wraps. Reports suggest that actor Vijay Kumar could be part of the film, while Rukmini Vasanth is also rumoured to play a key role, although an official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for Rajkumar Periasamy’s Om: Chapter 1. Apart from D56, the actor also has projects lined up with director Mari Selvaraj and filmmaker Vetri Maaran.