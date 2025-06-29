Tamil trans actor Negha featured in Kerala textbook, calls it a healing moment

CHENNAI: Transgender actor Negha has found a mention in the Class 8 Art Education textbook in Kerala.

Sharing a photo of the textbook page on Instagram, she described it as a "proud milestone for the entire community," adding that her struggles and silent tears had been washed away. "The child in me is healing from the wounds inflicted by society — realising that children across the world are going to read my name," she wrote.

Born in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, Negha began her career as a model and television anchor. She became the first trans woman to win the Best Debut Actor award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards for the Malayalam film, Antharam (2023).

Helmed by P Abhijith, Antharam traces the inner conflicts, trauma, and joyful moments in the lives of trans women. In the Instagram post, she also thanked the director for the opportunity and for being the best ally to the community.

In 2023, Negha also starred alongside Trisha in the Tamil film, The Road, directed by Arun Vaseegaran.











