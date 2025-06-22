CM Stalin applauds trans woman Jency for breaking barriers through education

CHENNAI: Applauding the achievement of N Jency, a trans woman appointed as an assistant professor in Loyola College, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Jancy’s hard work should serve as a beacon for several hundred others striving to the shore through education.

“Education must triumph over discrimination and barriers,” said the CM in his post in X, formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge the feat achieved by Jency. She was the first trans woman to pursue PhD research in Loyola College’s department of English. She was accepted for the Ph D three years ago.

After Jency completed the Ph D research, she was appointed as assistant professor in the same department. Earlier, she worked as part-time teaching faculty in Dr Ambedkar Arts College in Vyasarpadi. She hails from Tiruttani.