Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wishes actor Rajinikanth on 74th birthday

CHENNAI: Megastar Rajinikanth celebrates his 74th birthday on December 12, and fans across the world are sharing heartfelt wishes on social media to mark the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also joined those extending wishes to the megastar and expressed his warm birthday greetings to the legendary actor in a post on X.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful friend, Superstar @rajinikanth, who has crossed borders and made everyone from six to sixty fans with his acting and style! I wish you, who have been accumulating continuous successes in the film industry, to always be peaceful and happy and to please people," MK Stalin in a post on X, using the hashtag #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

His distinctive style, larger-than-life characters, and unparalleled screen presence have endeared him to millions worldwide, solidifying his status as a cultural icon.

In a fitting tribute to the actor on his birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the "Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple" in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11, ahead of his birthday. The statue features Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai, which is fondly remembered by fans for its portrayal of the actor's larger-than-life persona.

The statue honours Rajinikanth's immense contributions to Indian cinema and reflects his popularity among audiences. Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles.

With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

Fans have continued to celebrate his unparalleled success in cinema, and today, social media platforms are flooded with tributes and well-wishes from all corners of the globe. Amid his birthday celebrations, Rajinikanth's recent film 'Vettaiyan' remains a hot topic among fans.

The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, was released in October and garnered widespread attention.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including actors like Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

In Vettaiyan, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan portrays a character named Sathyadev, and delivers a powerful dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," in opposition to encounter killings. The film is not only notable for its star power but also for being Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his chart-topping compositions, provided the music for Vettaiyan, which has also been met with great anticipation due to its impactful soundtrack. The film marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture.