Tamil Nadu: 84 judges shifted; includes Vijay family case judge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the transfer of 84 judges across Tamil Nadu, including a judge handling a matrimonial case involving actor Vijay’s wife.
According to an order issued by High Court Registrar General S Alli, the transfers involve district and sessions-level judges across the State.
Judge Sasikala, who was hearing the matrimonial case filed by Sangeetha, wife of actor Vijay, at the Chengalpattu Family Court, has been transferred as sessions judge of the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu.
Judge Sujatha, previously serving in the Chengalpattu Commercial Court, has been posted as judge of the Family Court in Chengalpattu in her place.
Among other transfers, R Thothira Mary, secretary of the High Court Legal Services Committee, has been posted as judge in a commercial court in Salem.
Sumathi Saipriya, additional district judge in Chennai, has been transferred as principal district judge of Tiruvannamalai.
Selva Sundari, judge of the First Additional Family Court in Chennai, has been appointed as secretary of the High Court Legal Services Committee. S Suba Devi, principal judge of the Family Court in Chennai, has been posted as principal district judge of Thoothukudi.
Madhusudhanan, principal district judge of Tiruvannamalai, has been transferred as chief judge of the Small Causes Court in Chennai.
In addition, Rajalakshmi, judge of the First Additional Special Court under the Narcotic Drugs law, has been posted to the Chengalpattu Commercial Court, and Saravanakumar, additional district judge in Chengalpattu, has been appointed as principal district judge of Theni.
Sources in the High Court said such transfers are routine.