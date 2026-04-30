Tamil Nadu: 84 judges shifted; includes Vijay family case judge

According to an order issued by High Court Registrar General S Alli, the transfers involve district and sessions-level judges across the State.

Judge Sasikala, who was hearing the matrimonial case filed by Sangeetha, wife of actor Vijay, at the Chengalpattu Family Court, has been transferred as sessions judge of the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu.

Judge Sujatha, previously serving in the Chengalpattu Commercial Court, has been posted as judge of the Family Court in Chengalpattu in her place.