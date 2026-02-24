Tamil movie 'Made in Korea' set for March 12 release on Netflix

Produced by Rise East Entertainment and written and directed by Ra.Karthik, the film features Priyanka Mohan and popular South Korean actor Park Hye-Jin in the lead roles.

The story follows Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection, according to the official logline.