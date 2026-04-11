Tamil films to submit clearance letters from April 11

In the meeting, they also decided that films across south India should have an 8-week-theatre-to-OTT release window. Moreover, the producers should submit the OTT acquisition letter to the theatre owners’ association as a proof and the films will be screened in theatres only after the exhibitors vet the letter carefully.

This week, R Panneerselvam, General Secretary – Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owner's Association said, “Starting from this week, we have requested that every producer duly submitted their letters for us to screen the film. We will do so only after receiving the clearance letter and we are clear of that. This is the only move that will help theatres thrive. We also have decided to talk to actors on being a part of web series and a few more resolutions will be taken based on their cooperation,”