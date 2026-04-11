Tamil films to submit clearance letters from April 11

CHENNAI: Almost half a dozen Tamil films-- Love Insurance Kompany, TN 2026, Manithan Deivamagalam, Guest, and Taxila released this week. Significantly, this will be the last week for south Indian films to release without a clearance letter. Exactly a month ago, exhibitors across south India in a recent meeting expressed their angst over movies releasing on OTT within a few days of theatrical release.
In the meeting, they also decided that films across south India should have an 8-week-theatre-to-OTT release window. Moreover, the producers should submit the OTT acquisition letter to the theatre owners’ association as a proof and the films will be screened in theatres only after the exhibitors vet the letter carefully.
This week, R Panneerselvam, General Secretary – Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owner's Association said, “Starting from this week, we have requested that every producer duly submitted their letters for us to screen the film. We will do so only after receiving the clearance letter and we are clear of that. This is the only move that will help theatres thrive. We also have decided to talk to actors on being a part of web series and a few more resolutions will be taken based on their cooperation,”
Talking to DT Next, Tiruppur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors' Association said, “For films releasing on/from Tamil New Year weekend, the clearance has to be submitted in advance to the association as a proof that they will have an 8-week window before the film releases on OTT platform. They can show the proof around Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week before it is time for the film releases on a Thursday or a Friday.” It is to be noted that Arya and Gautham Ram Karthik’s Mr X directed by Manu Anand is due for release next week.