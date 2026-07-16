Tamil films 'The Dark Heaven', 'Immortal' release dates postponed to avoid clash with CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

The makers of the supernatural horror thriller 'Immortal' have postponed the release date of the film to September 4. It was initially slated to release in theatres on July 23. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the announcement on his X handle.

He extended his best wishes to the makers of the Jana Nayagan for the success of the film. "Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum adhuvum one last time! (When Thalapathy arrives, we have to step aside... especially since it's his one last time). Best of luck team JN... Immortal will release in theatres on September 4th with ur support and love," wrote GV Prakash Kumar. The film is directed by Mariyappan Chinna and stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles.