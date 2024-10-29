Tamil Film Producers’ Council reiterates decision to pause film-related activities from Nov 1

CHENNAI: Tamil Film Producers’ Council has reiterated its decision to pause all film related activities from November 1.

In a press statement issued by the film body on Tuesday, it is stated that a decision was taken by the producers to meet all stakeholders in order to find measures to tackle the overshooting of film production cost on July 29.

The film body had called for a temporary halt on all film-related activities from November 1 as well as stop commencement of new productions from August 16.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, the film body said it has met with the members of South Indian Artistes' Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam as well as the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), an umbrella organisation for 23 unions belonging to different trades in the film and television industry. It said it is in the process of meeting with other unions as well.

Since the talks are in progress, the film producers’ body said until a decision is made, the temporary halt called on July 29 will continue.

“Together, we can make our industry more efficient, therefore the film directors should cooperate,” stated the release.