Tamil film director Suresh Sangaiah passes away

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah of Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu fame passed away in Chennai on Friday.

Cinematographer Saran, who worked with Suresh in the 2017 film confirmed the news.

Suresh Sangaiah was suffering from a liver failure and was undergoing treatment for the same.

He breathed his last at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital around 11 PM.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Suresh also directed Sathya Sodhanai that was headlined by Premgi Amaren.

He also completed another untitled film in which Yogi Babu plays the lead role.