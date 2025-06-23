Tamil film 'Angammal' wins Best Film at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil film 'Angammal' has won Best Film at the 2025 edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), one of North America’s oldest and most prestigious festivals celebrating Indian and diaspora cinema. Founded in 2001, NYIFF has long been a platform for pathbreaking independent films from across India.

Sharing his excitement with DT Next, the film’s producer Anjoy Samuel said, “We are extremely happy. This is what we’ve worked hard for, and to see it finally pay off feels truly gratifying.”

Director Vipin Radhakrishnan echoed the sentiment, saying he is proud of his cast and crew. He added that they are seeking commercial distribution, and this win could help them secure it.

Speaking about release plans, the producer said they are targeting an August 2025 release.

Set in the 1990s, Angammal follows a man in a Tamil Nadu village who is embarrassed by his mother's traditional blouseless attire. As his in-laws prepare to visit, cultural and generational differences come to a head, straining the mother-son relationship.

The film is based on Perumal Murugan’s short story 'Kodithuni', and stars Geetha Kailasam as the mother, with 'Vada Chennai' fame Saran playing the son.