Tamil cinema's first meta film titled 'Jail Mates'; title teaser out!

"The way you laughing your heart out when I narrated this script to you four years ago was what gave me the confidence that I will make this story into a film," he told Nithin Sathyaa in Tamil.

The title teaser released begins with director Jagan being taken to the sub jail in Tuticorin on October 3, 2025. The cops, who take him to his cell which already has occupants in it, introduce him to the other convicts. One cop says, "This man is a film director and he has also acted in films."

One of the convicts recognises Jagan and says, "Yes, he acted in 'Mayaandi Kudumbathaar'. He played 'Mike set man', the third son in the family.'"

A scene from Maayandi Kudumbathaar follows and Jagan is welcomed by inmates of the prison cell, who call him a celebrity. One of the inmates points out to Jagan that he was the one who had directed Vijay, the present day chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in the film 'Puthiya Geethai'. He urges him to make a phone call to the 'Thalapathy' (Vijay) and says it can get him released.

Director Jagan says he does not have Thalapathy's number now and that it has been 14 years since he spoke to him. "If you approach people for help with regard to studying or for medical reasons, people will help. But calling him for help for such things is wrong," Jagan says.

One of the inmates responds, saying,"You must be feeling embarrassed to call him. Instead, you give me his number, I will call him. If he asks me who I am, I will tell him I am your 'Jail Mate'."

Directed by actor and director K P Jagan, the film has been produced by Pasanga Productions and Rowdy Pictures.

Apart from director K P Jagan, the film also features Vijay Varma, Sanashka Sri, Mounica Santhosh, Aruldoss, Vetrivel Raja and Kathiravan Balu in pivotal roles.