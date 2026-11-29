Recalling how Arya came on board, Muraly says he got a chance to pitch the project to the actor, which eventually led to his involvement in the film. “Arya sir knows Malayalam very well. When he was in Thiruvananthapuram for some work, I got an opportunity to narrate the entire Malayalam script to him. After listening to it, he immediately shared his number, and the next day, I received a confirmation call,” Nikhil tells DT Next. In the film, Arya plays a gambler based in Puducherry.

Nikhila, meanwhile, has been associated with the project since its initial stages, when it was being developed as a Malayalam film. “When they first approached me with the script, I liked the story and agreed to be part of it. But when the entire setup was changed to Tamil, they approached me again for a different character,” she says. Explaining the change in casting, Nikhil says, “There are two lead characters. In the Malayalam version, we had offered Nikhila the other role. But when it became a Tamil film with Arya sir on board, we exchanged the characters offered to Nikhila and Vaishnavi.”