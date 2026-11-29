CHENNAI: Three years after making his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Pranaya Vilasam, director Nikhil Muraly hopes to make his mark in Tamil cinema with Hello Kadhal, his first Tamil directorial venture, releasing on December 4. Originally conceived as a Malayalam film, the project eventually took shape as a Tamil venture, with actor-producer Arya leading the cast alongside Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya.
Recalling how Arya came on board, Muraly says he got a chance to pitch the project to the actor, which eventually led to his involvement in the film. “Arya sir knows Malayalam very well. When he was in Thiruvananthapuram for some work, I got an opportunity to narrate the entire Malayalam script to him. After listening to it, he immediately shared his number, and the next day, I received a confirmation call,” Nikhil tells DT Next. In the film, Arya plays a gambler based in Puducherry.
Nikhila, meanwhile, has been associated with the project since its initial stages, when it was being developed as a Malayalam film. “When they first approached me with the script, I liked the story and agreed to be part of it. But when the entire setup was changed to Tamil, they approached me again for a different character,” she says. Explaining the change in casting, Nikhil says, “There are two lead characters. In the Malayalam version, we had offered Nikhila the other role. But when it became a Tamil film with Arya sir on board, we exchanged the characters offered to Nikhila and Vaishnavi.”
Nikhila says her role in the film is unlike anything she has played before. “It has everything that people like. I play a very jovial, kind-hearted and mature person,” she says. With three Malayalam releases, Pennu Case, Ananthan Kaadu and Dhoomakethu, already behind her this year, Nikhila hopes to end her 2026 on a high with Hello Kadhal.
The transition from Malayalam to Tamil was relatively smooth, with filmmaker Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti fame), brought on board to work on the dialogues. Writers Sunu AV and Jyothish M, who also wrote Muraly's debut film, helped him develop the original script. "We told Halitha that it should have an authentic Tamil feel, with the cultural context rooted in Tamil, and should not look like it has been translated,” adds Muraly.
Set in the present day, the film looks at the complexities of modern relationships and how people navigate them amid their busy lives. “It also explores how we deal with past relationships and respect those who were part of our lives earlier,” says Muraly.
Nikhila says Arya's playful nature helped create a lively atmosphere on set. "It was very fun to be on set. Arya used to pull our legs. Every day, something or the other would happen on set. I want to be very happy and feel settled so that I can perform very well. I look forward to having such an atmosphere to perform, and I got that with this film,” she says.
Muraly, meanwhile, credits Arya's support as an actor and producer for helping him feel at home in the Tamil film industry. “Arya sir made us feel very comfortable. I came from Kerala but I felt at ease. Most of my team, other than my editor, are from Chennai. Arya sir understood the script very well and, from the start until the release, he has given so much support as an actor and producer, which is what a filmmaker needs."
The director also praises the actors for bringing out the different layers of the romantic comedy entertainer with ease. “Both Vaishnavi and Nikhila are good actors, and that helped me a lot. They pulled off their characters very well,” he says.
Working with music director GV Prakash Kumar was another highlight for him. “I started listening to his music when I was in college, and now I am working with him. He would always over deliver as a musician. With all five songs, the final output was better than what we expected,” he adds.
Also, Muraly and Nikhila both found the working schedules in the Tamil film industry more relaxed when compared to the Malayalam industry. While Muraly appreciated the difference in working styles, Nikhila highlighted the shorter call sheets. “For us in Malayalam, it is a little difficult to shoot every day because we actually work with a 16-hour call sheet. But in Tamil, we have a 6 am to 6 pm call sheet. So, it is easy for us to think, relax, sleep and come back to shoot again in the morning. In Malayalam, we do not get that much time to rest. Relaxing is the best way to put it in words,” she adds.