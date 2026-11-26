MINI RIBERIO
CHENNAI: Tamil cinema today clearly offers a range beyond star-led mass films, and the selection at IFFI 57 Goa demonstrates this. Five Tamil films, as opposed to three in 2025, are being screened: Thaai Kizhavi (Indian Panorama, Feature – Director: Sivakumar Murugesan), Arivu (Indian Panorama, New Horizons – Director: Sathyasiva), Scroll (Indian Panorama – Director: Kannan S), Attappaddi (Indian Panorama – Director: Vijeesh Mani) and Koodu (Gala Premiere – Director: Joyal Vijay). They are rooted in diverse linguistic and cultural settings, yet explore universal human experiences, befitting the festival's theme, Stories Without Borders.
What binds them is conscience, whether that of a community, a family or a single person. Koodu is about a village that chooses darkness for 35 days to protect a bird's nest. It is a story of strong community conscience, with a message that is simple but powerful: the earth belongs not only to human beings but to every living creature. Attappaddi runs along the same lines, championing nature, indigenous communities and environmental awareness.
Arivu is a push for women's rights, especially education, and carries its social message without becoming preachy. Thaai Kizhavi, also women-centred, is about a woman holding her ground within her family amid unresolved conflicts and delicate relationships. Scroll turns to the dark side of technology, examining mobile phone addiction and its dangerous consequences, a subject of obvious relevance today.
Family relationships, social challenges, environmental conservation, personal aspirations, politics and human values: each film transcends boundaries and speaks to audiences across India and beyond.
Koodu's environmental message comes across lightly, through meaningful dialogues and relatable situations, rather than solemn lectures, making it universal.
Director Sathyasiva of Arivu adds specificity to universality. "My inspiration comes primarily from the importance of women's education, particularly among tribal communities. Being born and brought up in a hill station surrounded by tribal villages, I've witnessed how educational initiatives often fail to reach women. This is a subject that deserves greater attention."
For young filmmakers, the lesson is to begin. Joyal Vijay's advice is direct: "Independent filmmakers must not hesitate to make a film narrating a powerful story, no matter how small the scale. Eventually, it becomes their way of showcasing their vision to producers who believe in them."
Festival acclaim matters, since it gives a film visibility and a boost. But ultimately, it is the subject that drives success. "I believe good content has an audience, but it also needs the right reach, at festivals like IFFI," says Sathyasiva. "I think critical acclaim is certainly bringing more visibility to Tamil independent films. With better distribution and exposure, audiences are increasingly willing to embrace meaningful, content-driven cinema." Arivu releases in theatres on December 11, followed by an OTT release.
Thaai Kizhavi is proof that a small film with a strong lead can win both acclaim and box-office success. The appetite for Tamil films with compelling stories and diverse narratives is evident and growing.
The writer is a Goa-based journalist specialising in lifestyle, food and hospitality features