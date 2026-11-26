What binds them is conscience, whether that of a community, a family or a single person. Koodu is about a village that chooses darkness for 35 days to protect a bird's nest. It is a story of strong community conscience, with a message that is simple but powerful: the earth belongs not only to human beings but to every living creature. Attappaddi runs along the same lines, championing nature, indigenous communities and environmental awareness.

Arivu is a push for women's rights, especially education, and carries its social message without becoming preachy. Thaai Kizhavi, also women-centred, is about a woman holding her ground within her family amid unresolved conflicts and delicate relationships. Scroll turns to the dark side of technology, examining mobile phone addiction and its dangerous consequences, a subject of obvious relevance today.

Family relationships, social challenges, environmental conservation, personal aspirations, politics and human values: each film transcends boundaries and speaks to audiences across India and beyond.

Koodu's environmental message comes across lightly, through meaningful dialogues and relatable situations, rather than solemn lectures, making it universal.