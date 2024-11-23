Tamil Cinema 2024: Here are 5 movies that made an impact at box office

CHENNAI: Despite a slow start in the first half of 2024, Tamil cinema has bounced back strongly in the last couple of months.

Not just with their impressive box office collections, but also with positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, thanks to their captivating stories.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, here are the five movies that have performed exceedingly well at the box office:

Amaran:

Based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, Amaran turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the hard-hitting drama was headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. The film has grossed Rs 300 crore, making it the highest-grossing Sivakarthikeyan film.

Maharaja:

Helmed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja marked Vijay Sethupathi's landmark 50th film. Releasing as an underdog, the film received rave reviews for its screenplay. The film grossed over Rs 100 crores, securing an important place in Vijay Sethupathi's career. Maharaja is also releasing in China on November 29.

Lubber Pandhu:

Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, who previously worked as a co-director for films like FIR and Kanaa, made his debut with Lubber Pandhu. Starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in the lead, the film was well received by audiences. The premise of a well written family drama combined with cricketing actions made it a perfect balance for a commercial outing.

Demonte Colony 2:

Following the massive success of Demonty Colony (2015), the sequel opened to high expectations. With the story continuing from where it left off in part 1, the audience connected well with the twists and turns of this horror-thriller. Starring Arulnithi and Priya BhavaniShankar in the lead, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Black:

Directed by debutant KG Balasubramani, the science fiction thriller was released alongside Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. Jiiva's starrer garnered audience attention with its edge-of-the-seat screenplay, and the word of mouth helped to boost its box office collections.