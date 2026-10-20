Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of music composer Deva, dies at 37

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh's funeral to be held today

According to his family, the last rites will be performed on Tuesday evening.

Several members of the Tamil film industry and fans have expressed their condolences over the actor's death.

The death comes just three days after his uncle, veteran music composer Deva, passed away on October 17. His father, composer Sabesh, had died in October 2025. The three deaths within a year have left the family and the Tamil film industry in mourning.