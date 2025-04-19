Tamannaah Bhatia says change in cinema will always come from an individual, and not collective effort

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Odela 2’, has said that any change in cinema always starts on an individual level.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared that any effort to bail cinema out of testing times at the box-office will come from an individual artist, who would make a brave choice, and others will follow suit.

She told IANS, “I think any effort in terms of change or impact when it comes to cinema, will always come from an individual, it's never going to be collective. We as creative people have to constantly try to push the envelope in whatever capacity we have. And it's going to be a continuous pursuit. We have to hold our thoughts and not blame the audiences for not liking what exists. But we need to actually take responsibility of trying to make films that people like and feel entertained by”.

The actress also spoke about ‘Odela 2’, and shared that the second part of the franchise flips the genre entirely.

She said, “What happened with the first part of ‘Odela’ was that it was an OTT release, and it came out during Covid-19 times. That as a genre was a crime thriller. ‘Odela 2’ has actually flipped genres. Like Sampat Garu (Sampath Nandi, the writer of the film) said, that the first part had a certain ending. And that ending felt like it was a beginning in itself, it needed to start over. But to start it, I think what was needed was a change of genre. And I feel like that has really helped us to tell the story”.

“Without kind of taking away from that, but actually adding some more layers to it. And I feel like we are in the times where people want to see multiple genres in a film. So I think that's the only way to even keep an audience engaged”, she added.



