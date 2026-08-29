"Takes guts to attempt something like this": Kichcha Sudeep backs Yash's 'Toxic' amid mixed reactions

In a post that the actor shared on X, he praised Yash for choosing to experiment with the film instead of taking the more familiar route after the success of his previous blockbuster.

In his post, Sudeep stated that Yash had made an "out-of-the-box" attempt instead of going for a regular follow-up to his earlier commercial success.

"Just want to say this, @TheNamelsYash -- you've genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster," he wrote.