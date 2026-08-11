Tabu’s character glimpse from Slumdog 33 Temple Road released

The video introduces Tabu as a ‘fearless woman’ and ‘powerful officer’. She is seen confronting people, slapping and threatening them, and displaying an authoritative side. In one scene, her character tells Vijay Sethupathi, “In our style, we first shoot and then talk.”

The glimpse ends by revealing her designation as Gowri Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, with a shot of her hitting a man with a lathi. Sharing the video on social media, Puri Jagannadh described Tabu as ‘the gem of Indian cinema’ and introduced her character from the film.