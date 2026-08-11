Tabu’s character glimpse from Slumdog 33 Temple Road released

CHENNAI: The makers of director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming action film Slumdog 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi, have released a glimpse of Tabu’s character Gauri Hegde.
The video introduces Tabu as a ‘fearless woman’ and ‘powerful officer’. She is seen confronting people, slapping and threatening them, and displaying an authoritative side. In one scene, her character tells Vijay Sethupathi, “In our style, we first shoot and then talk.”
The glimpse ends by revealing her designation as Gowri Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, with a shot of her hitting a man with a lathi. Sharing the video on social media, Puri Jagannadh described Tabu as ‘the gem of Indian cinema’ and introduced her character from the film.
The film has been generating interest since shooting began in July last year. According to sources close to the team, filming has been completed and post-production is currently underway across all five language versions.
The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, with Samyuktha as the female lead. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay and Tabu play important roles, while Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are also part of the cast. Samyuktha’s character is said to be an important part of the story, with scope for both performance and emotional depth.
A poster released last year showed Vijay Sethupathi in a stylish look, holding a bloodstained machete and standing beside wooden boxes filled with currency notes.
National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Animal, is scoring the music. The film is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.