Tabaahi from Toxic to feature Yash and Kiara

The makers of the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for GrownUps released the poster of the first single on Saturday.

Titled Tabaahi, the song will feature Yash and Kiara Advani and is set to release on March 2.

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, star cast includes Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.