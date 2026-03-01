Tabaahi from Toxic to feature Yash and Kiara

The makers of the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for GrownUps released the poster of the first single on Saturday.
Titled Tabaahi, the song will feature Yash and Kiara Advani and is set to release on March 2.
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, star cast includes Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.
J Perry of John Wick and Fast & Furious fame tapped an all Indian stunt team for a 45day action marathon shoot at the Mumbai schedule.
Ravi Basrur is composing the music. Rajeev Ravi is handling the camera, while Ujwal Kulkarni is taking care of cuts.
Toxic is slated for a worldwide release on March 19.