Tabaahi: First single from Yash, Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' out now

Amid the excitement among fans for its release, the makers have now released the first single from the film, titled 'Tabaahi,' which features Yash and Kiara Advani. However, the song has been released only as an audio track, without a video.

The song has been launched in multiple languages to reach a wider audience across India. Composer Vishal Mishra has created the music, while the lyrics have been written separately for each language. Raj Shekhar penned the Hindi lyrics, Yogaraj Bhat wrote the Kannada lyrics, Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the Telugu lyrics, Vignesh Shivan wrote the Tamil lyrics, and Rafeeq Ahammed wrote the Malayalam lyrics. Last month, the makers unveiled the poster for the first single.