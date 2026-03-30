T Rajender files suit to restrain exploitation of Uyirullavarai Usha songs

CHENNAI: Filmmaker, actor, and music composer T Rajender has instituted a suit before the Madras High Court seeking an injunction to restrain commercial exploitation of the songs from his film Uyirullavarai Usha.
T Rajender and his wife, Usha Rajender, have filed a joint civil suit before the Madras High Court alleging infringement of their copyright over the songs of his 1983 movie Uyirullavarai Usha, starring T Rajender, Saritha, and Nalini, among others. The movie was produced by Thanjai Cine Arts, owned by Usha Rajender. The film was re-released in February 2026 by Simbu Cine Arts.
The movie had popular songs such as Vaigai karai kaatre nillu, vanji thanai paarthaa sollu sung by veteran KJ Yesudas, Indiralogathu sundari rathiri kanavinil vanthaalo sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam and Unnaithane azhaithen, urangaamal thavithen sung by S Janaki. It is stated that the copyright in the songs was originally assigned to AVM Productions and has subsequently been transferred multiple times.
In the suit, they seek to restrain AVM Productions and WL Epic Media from commercially exploiting the songs in violation of copyright.
Upon hearing the matter, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Monday (March 30) directed AVM Productions and WL Epic Media to file their response on or before April 20 and adjourned the matter for further hearing.