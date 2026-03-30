T Rajender files suit to restrain exploitation of Uyirullavarai Usha songs

Songs’ rights transferred multiple times

The movie had popular songs such as Vaigai karai kaatre nillu, vanji thanai paarthaa sollu sung by veteran KJ Yesudas, Indiralogathu sundari rathiri kanavinil vanthaalo sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam and Unnaithane azhaithen, urangaamal thavithen sung by S Janaki. It is stated that the copyright in the songs was originally assigned to AVM Productions and has subsequently been transferred multiple times.

In the suit, they seek to restrain AVM Productions and WL Epic Media from commercially exploiting the songs in violation of copyright.