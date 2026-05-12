System was exciting and challenging: Jyotika

CHENNAI: Star-studded film on social justice directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary has been titled System. The movie will have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.
The film written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial has Jyotika Sonakshi Sinha, and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles, System, also features Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.
Jyotika, who plays the role of Sarika, a courtroom stenographer, said, “Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging.
The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings.
Being part of a Prime Original movie has been a great experience.
Prime Video is known for sharing meaningful stories with audiences across India and globally, and I am glad System will reach so many people when it premieres on May 22.”
Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Neha, an ambitious public prosecutor, shared, “Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I’m always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes from Dahaad to now System.
This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny’s clear vision helped me bring out my best and I’m excited to see how audiences respond when System premieres.”