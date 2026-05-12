System was exciting and challenging: Jyotika

The film written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial has Jyotika Sonakshi Sinha, and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles, System, also features Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

Jyotika, who plays the role of Sarika, a courtroom stenographer, said, “Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging.

The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings.