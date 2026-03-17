Swayambhu's story is set in a period that just precedes India's golden era: Bharat Krishnamachari

Says Bharat Krishnamachari, “India was an economically flourishing, rich superpower at one time. Our story is set in a period that just precedes this golden period, a time when we went on to become a naval superpower." "The whole of India was flourishing during the golden era.

Our trade with the east-- with countries like China and the West - with kingdoms like Rome and Greece was flourishing. We conquered southeast asia. Seeing our economic growth and technological superiority, several countries across the globe began to make attempts to find a way to trade with us. We were the superpower at that time.