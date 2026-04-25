Swayambhu team erects ‘massive bridges’ for indoors sets

He said, “For Swayambhu, we essentially set out to create three distinct, massive worlds across different locations, all while keeping them cohesive within the film’s rooted, travel-action-adventure tonality. The first was in Janwada, Hyderabad, where we leased about 6 to 8 acres of land and built a fullfledged village set entirely from scratch. This alone took us to 45 days.”

He further mentioned that the second world was designed for the heroine’s storyline. While it stemmed from the original village set, we extensively refurbished and reimagined it to give it a different identity. He continued, “The third and most ambitious world was the climax, which we shot over 70 days at Annapurna Studios. We constructed elaborate indoor sets o including two massive bridges one of which was specifically built to be destroyed.”