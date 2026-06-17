Swasika’s Selvi unveiled from Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami

CHENNAI: Ahead of its theatrical release on June 19, the makers of Nooru Saami have unveiled actress Swasika’s character from the film.
Sharing a new poster on social media, the team introduced Swasika as Selvi, one of the key characters in the family drama directed by Sasi. The makers described the film as a “family biopic” and hinted at Selvi’s emotional journey and struggles.
The announcement comes a day after the makers revealed actor Ajay Dishan’s character, Bhaskar. Vijay Antony plays the lead role in the film, which marks his reunion with director Sasi after the blockbuster Pichaikkaran.
Based on real-life incidents, Nooru Saami revolves around the bond between a mother and son. While the title is inspired by a popular song from Pichaikkaran , Sasi has clarified that the two films are not connected.
The film also marks a significant outing for Ajay Dishan, Vijay Antony’s nephew, who plays one of the two central characters in the story.