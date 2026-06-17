Swasika’s Selvi unveiled from Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami

Sharing a new poster on social media, the team introduced Swasika as Selvi, one of the key characters in the family drama directed by Sasi. The makers described the film as a “family biopic” and hinted at Selvi’s emotional journey and struggles.

The announcement comes a day after the makers revealed actor Ajay Dishan’s character, Bhaskar. Vijay Antony plays the lead role in the film, which marks his reunion with director Sasi after the blockbuster Pichaikkaran.