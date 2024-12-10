Swasika joins the cast of Suriya 45

CHENNAI: Actor Swasika, who rose to fame among the Tamil audience with Lubber Pandhu, has now joined the cast of Suriya 45. According to sources, she will be shooting for different schedules of the film across 35 days.

“Swasika is playing a crucial role in the film. Though it is too early to talk about the role, she has joined the team in Pollachi and has started shooting for her portions alongside Suriya and Trisha,” the source added.

Suriya 45 marks Trisha’s fourth collaboration with Suriya after Mounam Pesiyathe, Aayudha Ezhuthu and Aaru.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Dream Warrior Pictures is backing the film.

Suriya 45’s script was earlier pitched by RJ Balaji to Vijay for the latter’s 69th project.

Recently, the makers announced that Sai Abhyankkar is replacing AR Rahman, who is taking a break from work. GK Vishnu is handling the cinematography.