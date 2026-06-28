Sushin Shyam promises a fresh soundtrack for Suriya 47

CHENNAI: Music composer Sushin Shyam has raised expectations for Suriya 47, saying the film’s soundtrack will feature a fresh and energetic sound that complements director Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy entertainer.
Speaking about the project, Sushin said the album has a distinct flavour and is being crafted to match the film’s vibrant tone.
While he refrained from revealing details about the songs, he assured fans that the music would bring a new energy to the big screen experience.
The yet-to-be-titled film marks Sushin Shyam’s Tamil debut as a composer and his first collaboration with Suriya and Jithu Madhavan, making it one of the most anticipated musical pairings in recent times.
The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen in a key role and is currently in production.