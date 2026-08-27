Suriya’s ‘Viswanath and Sons’ OTT release: When and where to watch

CHENNAI: Suriya’s recently released family entertainer ‘Viswanath and Sons’ is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on September 14. However, the OTT release date has not yet been officially confirmed by the film’s makers.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi, the project marks Suriya’s 46th film. Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and Bhavani Sre are among the other prominent members of the cast.
A wealthy Olympic rifle shooter becomes a single father through surrogacy, but his son’s serious illness forces him to reconnect with his young surrogate mother, Maddy. What begins as a medical arrangement turns complicated when Maddy develops feelings for him and seeks custody of her biological son. Forced to live together, Sanjay and Maddy gradually become devoted co-parents while he confronts his painful views on marriage and his fractured family past. Years later, after Maddy completes her medical studies, the three reunite, leaving their future as a family open to possibility.
‘Viswanath and Sons’ has reportedly received a favourable response from family audiences following its theatrical release. The film is also said to have crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide, according to reports.
Amid its theatrical run, reports about the film’s digital premiere have surfaced. According to the latest buzz, ‘Viswanath and Sons’ could arrive on Netflix on September 14. However, there has been no official confirmation from the production team or Netflix yet.