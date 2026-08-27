Suriya’s ‘Viswanath and Sons’ OTT release: When and where to watch

‘Viswanath and Sons’ movie plot

A wealthy Olympic rifle shooter becomes a single father through surrogacy, but his son’s serious illness forces him to reconnect with his young surrogate mother, Maddy. What begins as a medical arrangement turns complicated when Maddy develops feelings for him and seeks custody of her biological son. Forced to live together, Sanjay and Maddy gradually become devoted co-parents while he confronts his painful views on marriage and his fractured family past. Years later, after Maddy completes her medical studies, the three reunite, leaving their future as a family open to possibility.

‘Viswanath and Sons’ reportedly crosses Rs 200 crore

‘Viswanath and Sons’ has reportedly received a favourable response from family audiences following its theatrical release. The film is also said to have crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide, according to reports.

‘Viswanath and Sons’ OTT release date

Amid its theatrical run, reports about the film’s digital premiere have surfaced. According to the latest buzz, ‘Viswanath and Sons’ could arrive on Netflix on September 14. However, there has been no official confirmation from the production team or Netflix yet.