Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons to hit screens on August 14

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Dear Anbaana Fans, here’s our little note to keep the celebrations going. Make way for #VishwanathAndSons. Arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 14th, 2026

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, the film is expected to offer audiences wholesome entertainment, packed with emotions, humour and heartwarming family moments.

The film has created tremendous excitement among audiences ever since the makers released a teaser.