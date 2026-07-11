Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons grosses over Rs 300 crore in pre-release business

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The announcement has further heightened expectations surrounding the film, which is already one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.
The film marks Suriya's 46th project and comes after the success of Karuppu. Venky Atluri, known for directing Vaathi and Lucky Bhaskar, has helmed the project, while Naga Vamsi has produced it under Sithara Entertainments.
The film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, alongside Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles.
The technical crew includes GV Prakash Kumar as music composer, Nimish Ravi as cinematographer and Navin Nooli as editor. A preview released earlier by the makers received a positive response from fans, further boosting excitement ahead of the film's theatrical release.
According to the report, Vishwanath & Sons has already secured pre-release business exceeding Rs 300 crore, underlining the strong buzz surrounding the project.
Industry circles attribute the impressive business to Suriya's recent box-office success with Karuppu, the popularity of director Venky Atluri, and the encouraging response to the film's promotional material. With its worldwide release scheduled for August 14, the film is expected to open big at the box office.