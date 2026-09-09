Suriya’s Scene set for Deepavali release

CHENNAI: Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Scene is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 6.
The makers unveiled the title teaser and first glimpse of Scene, introducing Suriya’s character as DSP Inbaraj.
The glimpse offers a peek into the film’s world while keeping the story under wraps.
Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also brings together Suriya with Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan in prominent roles.
Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the film, marking his Tamil debut as a composer. He previously collaborated with Jithu Madhavan on Aavesham.
Scene marks Suriya’s first collaboration with Jithu Madhavan, who is making his Tamil directorial debut after the Malayalam films Romancham and Aavesham.
The film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios, and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6.
The film is backed bySuriya's 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios, with Jyotika also serving as a producer.