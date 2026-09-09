Suriya’s Scene set for Deepavali release

The makers unveiled the title teaser and first glimpse of Scene, introducing Suriya’s character as DSP Inbaraj.

The glimpse offers a peek into the film’s world while keeping the story under wraps.

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also brings together Suriya with Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan in prominent roles.