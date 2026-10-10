Suriya’s Scene makers release first single Aathi Iva Yarraa

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Suriya’s upcoming film Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, released the film’s first single, Aathi Iva Yarraa, on Thursday (October 8).
Produced by Zhagaram Studios, the song has been composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned and vocals rendered by Rajpriyan. The track has also been released in Telugu under the title Ammo Idi Evarraa.
The film, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6 for Deepavali, features Suriya as a police officer named Inbaraj.
Scene stars Nazriya Nazim as the female lead, alongside Naslen, John Vijay and Anandaraj, among others.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Vineeth Augustian, production designer Ashwini Kale, editor Ajmal Sabu and stunt choreographer Chethan D Souza.
The collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan has generated considerable anticipation among fans, with the film marking an interesting addition to the actor’s upcoming releases.