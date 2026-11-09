Suriya’s Scene grosses over Rs 145 crore worldwide in three days, say reports

CHENNAI: Suriya-starrer Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has reportedly grossed more than Rs 145 crore worldwide within three days of its theatrical release. The film, which hit screens on November 6 for the Deepavali weekend, has received a strong response at the box office, according to reports.
On November 8 alone, the film was screened in 6,001 shows across India and collected Rs 23.25 crore, as per the reported box office figures.
The film opened in theatres with 6 am screenings on November 6, with fans gathering at several theatres from early morning to celebrate its release. Advance bookings also witnessed a brisk response during the Deepavali holiday period.
Scene is Suriya’s third theatrical release this year, following Karuppu and Viswanath & Sons. His role as a police officer has drawn attention from audiences, with the film receiving a positive response from viewers.
With the Deepavali holidays and the following days off drawing audiences to theatres, the film is expected to continue its box office run in the coming days. The reported worldwide collection of over Rs 145 crore in its first three days has added to the attention around the film.
The film marks Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan’s entry into Tamil cinema. He is known for directing Malayalam films such as Aavesham and Romancham. In Scene, Suriya plays a police officer.
The film features Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandaraj and Lal in key roles. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is jointly produced by Suriya and Jyothika under 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios. Sushin Shyam has composed the music, while Vineeth Agastya has handled cinematography and Ajmal Sabu is the editor.