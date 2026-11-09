Suriya’s Scene grosses over Rs 145 crore worldwide in three days, say reports

Fans turn up for early morning shows

The film opened in theatres with 6 am screenings on November 6, with fans gathering at several theatres from early morning to celebrate its release. Advance bookings also witnessed a brisk response during the Deepavali holiday period.

Scene is Suriya’s third theatrical release this year, following Karuppu and Viswanath & Sons. His role as a police officer has drawn attention from audiences, with the film receiving a positive response from viewers.