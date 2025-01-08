Suriya's Retro to hit screens on May 1

CHENNAI: Earlier, the makers of Suriya's Retro revealed that the film is slated for a Summer 2025 release. On Wednesday, they officially announced the release date with a poster. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is set to hit screens worldwide on May 1.

The release date poster features Suriya smeared with blood on his face and carries the tagline "The One From May One".





The One from May One !!#Retro in Cinemas Worldwide from May 1st 2025#LoveLaughterWar#TheOneMayOne pic.twitter.com/f6kDAp5cod — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 8, 2025









The title teaser released a few weeks ago, has already sparked high expectations for the film. The 136-second teaser gives a glimpse into the world of Retro,with a balance of blood-shed action with romance.





Bankrolled by Stone Bench Films and Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment, Retro has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. The film ensemble cast also includes Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran among others. Shreyaas Krishna is handling the camera, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is taking care of the cuts of Retro. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for his 45th film, helmed by RJ Balaji. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also has Trisha Krishnan, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, and Natty in pivotal roles.