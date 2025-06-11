Suriya’s next film kicks off under Venky Atluri’s direction

Begin typing your search...

    11 Jun 2025
    Mamitha Baiju, Suriya and Venky Atluri at the pooja ceremony of Suriya 46 (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: The shooting for actor Suriya’s 46th film has commenced, with director Venky Atluri at the helm. The film went on floors on June 9 and marks Atluri’s third collaboration with music director GV Prakash Kumar, after Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar.

    Production house Sithara Entertainments announced the update on social media with a poster of Suriya in a stylish outfit, captioned thus: “The first step towards celebration, emotion and entertainment. 'Suriya 46' shoot begins!” The text on the poster read, “and the Celebration begins."

    Produced jointly by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the yet-to-be-titled project also marks Venky Atluri’s second direct Tamil film after Vaathi, starring Dhanush.

    Suriya 46 features actor Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame in the lead while Raveena Tandon, and Radikaa Sarathkumar will essay key roles.

    The film has Navin Nooli as the editor and Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer.

    Actor SuriyaMamitha BaijuSithara EntertainmentsVenky AtluriG.V.Prakash Kumar
