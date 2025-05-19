Suriya - Venky Atluri film launches with pooja ceremony

CHENNAI: At the pre-release event of Retro, actor Suriya announced that he will be teaming up with director Venky Atluri for his next film. On Monday, the film, tentatively titled Suriya 46, was officially launched with a pooja ceremony.

Sharing photos from the pooja ceremony, the makers noted that the actor-director duo is coming together to create magic on screen.

Director Trivikram attended the event as the special guest and marked the beginning of the journey with the first clap.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Suriya 46 will have Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead, while Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Cinematography will be handled by Nimish Ravi, while National Award winner Navin Nooli will oversee the editing. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film.

This yet-to-be-titled project will mark Venky Atluri’s second direct Tamil film after Dhanush’s Vaathi (2023).

Suriya 46 is will go on floors by the end of this month and is slated for a summer 2026 release.