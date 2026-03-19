Suriya's 'Karuppu' unit discloses that song recording is now in progress!

The film's official handle on X posted a picture of technicians in the recording studio and wrote, "Cooking the next vibe. #Karuppu song recording in progress. Releasing worldwide on May 14, 2026."

It may be recalled that director R J Balaji had taken to his social media timelines to make the much-anticipated announcement on the film's release. He wrote, "#Karuppu - 14-05-2026. Blockbuster summer begins !!!"