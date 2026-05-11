Suriya’s Karuppu trailer nears 2 cr views

The trailer opened to positive reviews and has set the expectation meter soaring ahead of its release on May 14. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Ssivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy.

On Tuesday, the film cleared the censor process with a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release.