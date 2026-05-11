Suriya’s Karuppu trailer nears 2 cr views

CHENNAI: The trailer of Suriya’s Karuppu, helmed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures dropped on Sunday. Within a span of 36 hours the trailer has almost neared 2 crore views shattering several records on the internet. The trailer, which is two-minute and 45-seconds shows an intense courtroom drama with Suriya fighting a cause and RJ Balaji playing the villain while Natty plays the judge. Suriya will be playing a lawyer called Saravanan in the movie.
The trailer opened to positive reviews and has set the expectation meter soaring ahead of its release on May 14. The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Ssivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy.
On Tuesday, the film cleared the censor process with a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release.
The technical crew includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Kalaivanan, art director Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor. Meanwhile, Suriya is also working on a film with director Venky Atluri, titled Vishwanath & Sons, opposite Mamitha Baiju. His 47th film, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen K Gafoor.