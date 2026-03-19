Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ to release on May 14

Sharing the update on social media, the director confirmed the date and put an end to speculation around the film’s release, after earlier rumours suggested an April release.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.