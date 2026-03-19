Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ to release on May 14

CHENNAI: The makers of Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya, have announced that the film will hit theatres on May 14, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
Sharing the update on social media, the director confirmed the date and put an end to speculation around the film’s release, after earlier rumours suggested an April release.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.
The film has music by Sai Abhyankar, cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan. Action sequences are handled by Vikram Mor, while art direction is by Arun Venjaramoodu.
The teaser, released earlier, hinted at a storyline linked to the deity Karuppu and themes of justice. It introduced Suriya’s character as a lawyer named Saravanan, also known as Karuppu, and suggested a film packed with action elements.
Karuppu marks Suriya’s 45th film and comes after his appearance in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Further updates on the film are expected ahead of its release.