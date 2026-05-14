Suriya's 'Karuppu' release issue: Director R J Balaji urges fans to keep faith

Taking to his X timeline to give an update to fans, R J Balaji said,"Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

He went on to add in Tamil," Karuppan (the deity) will shatter all obstacles. #Karuppu will release tomorrow in a fantastic fashion. Keep the faith. It will happen."

Sources in the industry say that the makers of the film were trying their best to resolve the financial hurdles facing the film and ensure its smooth release on time on Thursday.

However, negotiations that went late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning had not borne fruit.