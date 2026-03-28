Suriya’s Karuppu OTT rights sold for Rs 35 crore to Netflix

CHENNAI: The digital streaming rights of actor Suriya’s upcoming film Karuppu have been acquired by Netflix for Rs 35 crore, even ahead of its theatrical release.
The production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, has also entered into an additional agreement that could bring in further revenue after the film’s release.
In earlier interviews, director RJ Balaji had said the film is rooted in social themes and deals with issues affecting common people. He noted that the story combines drama with commentary, while remaining accessible to a wider audience, and is set against a familiar backdrop focusing on how individuals respond to systemic challenges.
He also said he wanted Karuppu to be a proper mainstream Tamil film rather than a pan-India project, adding that the story was inspired by a childhood memory and later developed into a full narrative. He clarified that the script was written keeping Suriya in mind, putting an end to speculation that it was meant for another actor.
The teaser and early reports indicate that Suriya plays a lawyer in the film, with courtroom portions forming a key part of the narrative. Reports further suggest that the character has dual shades, balancing his role in court with a more intense side outside, which is linked to the film’s central conflict.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu marks Suriya’s 45th film. The cast includes Trisha, Natty (Natarajan Subramaniam), Indrans, Swasika and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is all set to release on May 14, 2026. Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abiyankar, and two singles from the film have already been released.
The film also marks the third collaboration between Suriya and Trisha after Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002) and Aaru (2005), who are reuniting after nearly 20 years.