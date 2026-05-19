Suriya's 'Karuppu' makers express regret to Ilaiyaraaja for dialogue in film; announce its removal in future versions

The makers have also announced that they had decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film.

In a statement, which it shared on its social media timelines, Dream Warrior Pictures said, "We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him (Ilaiyaraaja). We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments."

The makers further said, "There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him."