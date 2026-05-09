Suriya's 'Karuppu' cleared for release with Uncut '15' certificate by UK Censor Board

Taking to its Instagram page, the distribution company said, "#Karuppu officially watched and rated by the UK censor board with UNCUT ‘15’. May 14 is going to be one MASSIVE festival blast on the big screen. @irjbalaji — YOU. HAVE. COOKED. SURIYA NA… we love you forever. The king is most certainly coming for his throne. Lock your tickets NOW! @actorsuriya @abhyankkar @trishakrishnan @prabhu_sr @dreamwarriorpictures @pharsfilm @boleyncinemauk @vithurs."

For the unaware, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India had cleared the same film, which has been directed by R J Balaji for release with a U/A certificate.