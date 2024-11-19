Suriya's Kanguva trimmed by 12-mins, undergoes noise reduction

CHENNAI: The makers of Kanguva have now chopped the film by 12-minutes and have now kept the film's runtime at just 2 hours and 22 minutes. The present-day portions have been trimmed to make the film look crisp and interesting after Kanguva opened to negative reviews.

This move from comes in as a surprise to many as the film's team decided to make these changes immediately, despite Suriya's wife and actor Jyotika, in a long post spoke in defense of the film on her social media on Sunday. She went on to say that it is only half an hour that is flawed in a three-hour film and the sound in those portions were jarring. Jyotika also lashed out at the reviewers, who said Kanguva was dreary and loud music by Devi Sri Prasad added to the audience's woes in theatres. She termed it as a 'planned propaganda' against the film.

However, we do not know if Disha Patani's portions in the film have been trimmed because producer Gnanavel Raja's wife, Neha Gnanavel took to her social media to post that Disha Patani is kept in the film to look pretty. She later deleted the post. Meanwhile, Kanguva is said to have collected over Rs 55 crore at the box-office.