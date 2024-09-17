Suriya’s Kanguva likely to release on Nov 14

CHENNAI: One of the much-anticipated releases of this year, Kanguva is headlined by Suriya. Initially planned to release on October 10, it was postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Now, the team is planning to lock November 14 as the release date. However, there is no official announcement from the makers.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani are making their debut in Tamil with Kanguva.

The fantasy-action thriller is backed by Studio Green and also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala and Anandaraj, among others.

Earlier in an event, while revealing the postponement of the film’s release, Suriya said, “For almost three years, over 1,000 people have given their heart and soul for a film. Siva and the team worked in testing conditions to make Kanguva a reality. I believe that you, the audience would shower the love and respect upon Kanguva’s release.” The film’s release is planned in 10 languages.