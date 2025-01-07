Suriya’s Kanguva joins Oscars contenders list

CHENNAI: One of the much-anticipated films of 2024, Kanguva is headlined by Suriya. The film, which released on November 14, was opened to mixed reviews, with huge praise for Suriya’s performance and criticism for the story and execution. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the film is contending with 207 feature films, eligible for the 97th Oscar Awards globally, for the Best Picture category.

Apart from Kanguva, the Indian films that took place in the list are Aadujeevitham, Santosh, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, All We Imagine as Light and Girls will be Girls.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Kovai Sarala in key roles. Karthi played a cameo in the film, paving the way for a second part. Studio Green backed the film, for which Devi Sri Prasad scored the music.

Vetri Palanisamy was appreciated for his work as a cinematographer, while Nishad Yusuf took care of the cuts.